Over 500 entries received for Bin smART competition

MORE than 500 children across the district entered Mid-Ulster District Council’s Bin smART competition with 10 lucky entries winning a brand new tablet.

Primary-school age children who live, or attend school, in Mid-Ulster were invited to take part in the competition, which ran from the end of January to 10th March, by creating a sculpture out of the everyday recyclable items found in their blue bin.

The entries received included robots, a NASA rocket, a Formula 1 car, replicas of local tourist attractions including Maghera Walled Garden and Beaghmore Stone Circles, animal sculptures, colourful dinosaurs, and many more.

The challenge aimed to make children more aware of the items that can be recycled through the blue bin, and enhance their understanding of the importance of recycling and re-using our waste. The competition also gave parents the opportunity to do something more creative with their children during the latest lockdown and school closures.

Ten lucky entries won a brand new tablet and all winners have since received their prize.

The 10 lucky winners were: Oscar McClenaghan Conor Kerr, Cara Hutchinson, Daniel McKenna, Charlie Boyle, Faye Daly, Ava Kearney, Karla Cushnahan, Emma Cooke's, and Mickey Hall.

