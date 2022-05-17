Breakfast and vintage vehicle run at Tyrooney Orange Hall

ON Saturday, May 7, Tyrooney LOL 1275 held a very successful charity vehicle run.

First held in 2018, the lodge had planned to hold this event bi-annually but unfortunately the 2020 event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Returning this year, the event was eagerly anticipated by both members and the wider community.

On arrival at the hall, everyone was served a fantastic full Ulster fry cooked by Sylvia Traynor and her team from The Top Notch Chippy. Tea, coffee and soft drinks were also served by the members of the lodge within the hall. Both inside and out there was an excellent buzz amongst the organisers and large number of supporters.

In total, 35 vehicles took part in the run and 85 breakfasts were served. With little events held at the hall in the past two years it was great to see such community spirit, friendship and togetherness rekindling within the community. All this was topped of with an excellent day in terms of weather with the sun shining from beginning to end.

