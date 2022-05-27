Re-opening and dedication of the Dr Moutray Memorial RBP

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

DR Moutary Memorial RBP 163 held a service of thanksgiving to mark the re-opening and dedication of their hall recently.

It was based on 'Go up to the hills and bring wood and build the house that I may take pleasures in it and that I may be glorified, says the Lord'.

Prior to proceedings commencing, Ballinamallard Accordion Band played a selection of hymns and also led the praise.

Mr Jim Patton welcomed all present to such a historic occasion and handed over to Sir Knight John McCrory, District Master of Aughnacloy District No 3.

See this week's Tyrone Courier for the full report and all the pictures, or check out our epaper.

