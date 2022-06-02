Southern Trust offering post COVID-19 support

The Southern Health and Social Care Trust is now offering a new dedicated assessment and treatment service for people with post COVID-19 syndrome.

The service aims to support those with longer-term physical or mental health symptoms, lasting more than 12 weeks since infection.

Since it started in October, the one-stop-shop clinic has supported 312 patients referred by their GP or hospital consultant.

After an assessment by the team including Specialist GP, Nursing, Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy professionals, patients are offered expert advice and may be referred to other services as needed to manage symptoms and help their recovery. 

