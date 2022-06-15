Girlguiding Tyrone light Jubilee beacon

Girlguiding Tyrone light Jubilee beacon
Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

Rainbows, Brownies, Guides, Rangers and Girlguiding volunteers in Tyrone joined hundreds of Girlguiding members across the UK and beyond in lighting a beacon to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on Thursday, 2nd June.

The event, which was exclusive to Girlguiding Tyrone members, saw girls, leaders, parent helpers and other adults come together to enjoy a special evening of Jubilee celebrations.

See this week's Tyrone Courier for the full report and to see all the pictures, or check out our epaper

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271