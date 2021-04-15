STUART Dallas says manager Marcelo Bielsa gave Leeds United the belief that they could go to Manchester City and get a win.

STUART Dallas says manager Marcelo Bielsa gave Leeds United the belief that they could go to Manchester City and get a win.

STUART Dallas says manager Marcelo Bielsa gave Leeds United the belief that they could go to Manchester City and get a win.
Leeds pulled off a remarkable 2-1 victory away to champions-elect City on Saturday with Cookstown man Dallas scoring both goals, the second coming in stoppage time.
After the local star said: “I just closed my eyes and hit it!”


Full story in this week's bumped sports Courier.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271