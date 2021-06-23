Cookstown football fanatic Tyler wins scholarship to soccer college in USA

A 20-year-old Cookstown footballer has netted his dream career move after being selected to study at a soccer college in America.

Tyler Anderson, a son of Brian and Julie Anderson, is currently enjoying student life at Union College, Kentucky after winning a scholarship through Global Sports Recruitment, an Edinburgh-based group which specialises in securing scholarships for student-athletes and helping them fulfil their ambition of playing collegiate soccer at a range of universities across the USA.

Mum Julie said: "This is the chance of a lifetime and Tyler, although only in Kentucky a few months, is thoroughly enjoying the experience.”