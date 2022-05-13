Mayse scoops Swifts’ Player of the Year Award

At Dungannon Swifts' annual end of year awards ceremony this past Saturday, Ryan Mayse was presented with the Player of the Year Award.

Mayse has been ever-present for the Swifts this season, taking over as captain and playing a crucial role in guiding the team to NIFL Premiership safety.

Speaking after winning the award, Ryan told the Courier: “To lift the award on Saturday night for player of the year was a very, very proud moment for myself, definitely. I didn't expect it, I think if Darragh McBrien had played one more game he would've won it!

“Honestly, It's something I'll cherish for the rest of my days."

