THANKFUL TO BE ALIVE

A TYRONE GAA All-Ireland winner has praised the level of support he received from back home after suffering a massive heart attack in New York last month.

Mickey Coleman (42), who has lived in the US for 10 years, returned from a three-mile run when he was hit by a terrible pain in his chest.

Doctors later told his wife, Erin, that he had suffered a heart attack known as the 'widow-maker', which is caused by a complete blockage of the left anterior descending artery and has a 6% survival rate. The father-of-two, who is originally from Ardboe, spent the next three days on life support after flat-lining three times on the way to Montefiore Nyack Hospital.

Read Mickey's amazing story in this week's Courier.

Purchase your Digital epaper copy of the Courier using the link below:

epaper 20210421 tyronecourier