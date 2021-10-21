"GAMBLING addiction more difficult to spot early than other ‘risky’ behaviours"

Niall Morgan

GAMBLING addiction among top-level GAA players is more difficult to spot early than other ‘risky’ behaviours which elite athletes are susceptible to, says Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan.


The county’s Gaelic Players Association (GPA) representative was speaking after his All-Ireland winning team-mate Conn Kilpatrick revealed how he was left in debt and desperation by his gambling addiction.


“Gambling is a problem, not just confined to GAA players or athletes, but a reflection of wider problems in society,” Morgan said.

