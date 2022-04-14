Tyrone favourites as they begin defence of title

ALL-IRELAND champions Tyrone will go in as firm favourites to make a successful first defence of their Ulster title, but they will be wary of a Fermanagh side plotting an ambush at Brewster Park on Saturday.



A preliminary round trip to Enniskillen means that the Red Hands must do it the hard way if they are to retain their provincial crown.

They will leave nothing to chance and approach this tricky assignment in a thorough and professional manner, giving the Erne men all the respect they deserve.



It would be a massive shock if the Red Hands failed to get over this initial hurdle. Fermanagh finished their National Football League programme in mid-table in Division Three, while Tyrone operated in the top tier.

