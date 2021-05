By PLUNKETT SCULLION



IT’S Spring and all the little birds along the Coalisland Canal are singing and building their their nests, as you can see in these beautiful photographs.

I have noticed one Goldcrest, the smallest bird in Ireland; two Robins singing for a mate; a Dipper and three Longtail Tits building a nest.

Also visible is a Snipe, seldom seen on the Coalisland Canal.