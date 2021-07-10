Blooming marvellous! Royal approval for Donaghmore Horticultural Community

DONAGHMORE Horticultural Community have received the royal seal of approval after they were awarded the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service (QAVS) - regarded as the equivalent to an MBE.

QAVS awards was created in 2002 for the Queen’s Golden Jubilee and celebrate the outstanding work of volunteer groups in their local communities.

They are the highest awards given to voluntary groups in the UK, and are awarded for life.

Donaghmore Horticultural Community’s volunteers have transformed the look of their village and also organised a fantastic range of projects for young and old. Their inclusive approach to volunteering has really brought the community together.

The cross-community group was formed in October 2010 to enhance the look of the village through the use of floral displays.

Numerous messages of congratulations were posted on social media after news of Donaghmore’s Queen’s Award was revealed, with one person commenting: “Congratulations and thank you for all the hard work and for making the village such a pleasant place to live!”

Another person said: “So pleased that your exceptional hard work has been recognised. Congratulations!”

Donaghmore Horticultural Community are no strangers to winning awards for their tremendous work.

In 2019, they won the village category in the Ulster in Bloom awards. They also won the Youth Award Translink Ulster in Bloom award.

Congatulations to everyone at Donaghmore Horticultural Community - and keep up the good work!