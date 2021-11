Archbishop John McDowell, Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland, pictured with Candidates at the Confirmation Service held at St Columba's, Derrygortreavy which included Candidates from Derrygortreavy and Clonfeacle Parishes. Included are Olive Reid (People’s Churchwarden) and Raymond Magowan (Rector’s Churchwarden).



More photos in this week's Courier.

Click here for Digital ePaper