Hughes claims Centenary Trophy

ON Friday 21st, Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st May, over 260 men battled it out on the fairways of Dungannon Golf Club for the Centenary Trophy.

Adrian Hughes scored a fantastic 45 points to claim victory, winning by three clear points.

Eddie Taggart, Brian Skeffington, Aidan Taggart and Conor McStravick all had 42 points and countback was used to determine their final placings.

Dwayne Mallon went round in 68 strokes to lift the “best gross” prize.

