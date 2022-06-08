Dungannon Golf Club hosts Ireland’s oldest Open competition

Dungannon Golf Club hosted Ireland’s oldest Open competition – the Aughnacloy Putter, on Friday 27th, Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th May.

A total of 293 competitors took to the fairways and it was Dungannon’s Luke McCall who finished in first place, with 64 nett. Harry McBride and Sean Forbes went round in 65 nett, however Harry claimed second place by virtue of a better back nine.

Damien McNulty went round level par to win the prize for the best gross score. Thanks to Dungannon Window Company for their generous sponsorship of this prestigious event

See the full report and all the photos in this week's Tyrone Courier, or check out our epaper.