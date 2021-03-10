Three men arrested following armed burglary at a house in Dungannon

THREE men have been arrested by detectives investigating an aggravated burglary in the Dungannon area on Tuesday, during which an elderly couple and their son were assaulted by intruders armed with weapons.

The incident happened at a house on the Kilnacart Road shortly after 8pm.

Three men entered the premises and removed a sum of cash, before fleeing on foot.

The occupants of the house sustained cuts and bruises, and were left shaken by their ordeal.

The suspects, aged 35, 66, 24, were later arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, and were taken to police custody, where they remain at this time.

Enquiries are ongoing, and detectives would ask anyone who may have any information about this incident, or who may be able to help with the investigation, to contact them on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1645 09/03/21, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.