Blocked drains in White City causing misery for residents

A resident in the White City area of Dungannon says “something needs to be done” about blocked drains which are causing an “absolutely revolting” smell.

Raymond Archer, 52, lives the Bernagh Gardens area. He told the Courier: “The drains are completely blocked solid - they are literally filled up with soil, right to the top, level with the road.

“There's grass growing out of them, and the smell coming out of them is disgusting, it's just like a sewer.

“With this hot weather at the moment, you can't even sit outside in the garden, the smell is absolutely revolting, it would make you sick.”

Full story in this week's Courier.