Dungannon couple grateful for community support after home destroyed in arson attack

Dunlea Vale residents Horváth and Martina Ladislav have been left homeless after an arson attack on their home. dd212809

A couple whose Dungannon home was destroyed in an arson attack at the weekend have thanked all who have since offered them support.

Horváth and Martina Ladislav of Dunlea Vale were at the beach for the day when the attack on their home took place on Saturday 17th July.

Police said: “We received a report of a fire at a house just after 4.30pm

“Luckily, there was no one home at the time of the incident.

“This fire could have resulted in serious injuries, even loss of life and could easily have spread to the adjoining properties."

Martina expressed her gratitude for all the support they have received in the days following the arson attack: "Thank you to all who have offered help ... Everyone is treating us like family.”

