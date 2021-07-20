Twelfth hailed as 'great success'

The Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, Most Wor. Bro. Edward Stevenson, has declared the 331st Boyne Anniversary celebrations a “great success”.

This year saw 21 parades in local towns and villages in Tyrone and Mid-Ulster as the Orange Institution celebrated a Twelfth near home with District parades rather than the traditional larger events.

Don't miss our special Twelfth 15-page supplement from around Mid-Ulster in this week's Courier.