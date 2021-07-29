Large queue for Covid vaccine in Cookstown

Dungannon man warned after racially abusing two females in Lidl store
The busy scene at the Burnavon on Saturday where Covid vaccinations were held. dd212922
Another person has sadly died from Covid in the Mid-Ulster area.
A further coronavirus-related death was sadly recorded in Mid-Ulster in the past week, with the total rising to 207.
Across Northern Ireland, the total number of deaths is 2,170.
Meanwhile there was a large queue at the weekend for vaccinations at a pop-up clinic in Cookstown.
Full details and photos in this week's Courier