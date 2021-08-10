Pair charged over death of Dungannon toddler Ali Maguire

Pair charged over death of Dungannon toddler Ali Maguire

TWO people have been charged over the death of a two-year-old girl in Dungannon, County Tyrone.
The girl, named locally as Ali Maguire, died in hospital on Friday after an ambulance was called to a house in Park Avenue in the town.
A 32-year-old man has been charged with murder and perverting the course of justice.
A woman, 24, was charged with perverting the course of justice and causing or permitting the death.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the man and woman would appear at Omagh Magistrates' Court later.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271