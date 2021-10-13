Knockloughrim murder investigation launched after woman found in burning car

A murder investigation is under way after a woman was found in a burning car in Knockloughrim, County Londonderry.

Police were called to a house at Quarry Road after a car was reported on fire at 5.40am on Tuesday.

The woman, who was in her 50s, died in hospital on Tuesday evening.

A 59-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He was also taken to hospital for treatment for burn injuries.

Police are appealing to anyone who was on the Quarry Road early this morning and who witnessed anything to contact Detectives on 101 quoting reference 227 12/10/21