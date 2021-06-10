Puffin Crossing planned for Moneymore

Puffin Crossing planned for Moneymore

A Puffin Crossing is planned for Moneymore to help pedestrians due to the problem of a heavy volume traffic passing through the village.
In a letter circulated to businesses and residents of the village, the Department for Infrastructure said it is currently developing a proposal to provide a signalised pedestrian crossing near Market Street and High Street, Moneymore that will provide a safe pedestrian crossing in the area.
While many have welcomed news of the Puffin Crossing, some businesses have expressed concern.


