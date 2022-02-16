Over 2,000 empty homes in Fermanagh/South Tyrone

Over 2,000 empty homes in Fermanagh/South Tyrone

Adam Gannon - petition launch

Courier reporter

Reporter:

Courier reporter

Email:

editor@tyronecourier.uk.com

SDLP COUNCILLOR Adam Gannon has launched a petition highlighting housing need and the number of empty homes in Fermanagh and South Tyrone.
Last November the Department of Finance revealed there are currently 2,084 houses registered as being empty in the constituency. The actual figure could be much higher given there is no requirement for owners to register their properties as empty.

Full story in this week's Tyrone Courier and also our e-paper.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271