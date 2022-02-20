Hospice Appeal raises over £200,000

Hospice Appeal raises over £200,000

The Rev Matthew Hagan (Annual Hospice Sunday Appeal Co-ordinator) presenting a cheque for £16,962.00 to Siobhan McArdle (Fund-raising manager, Southern Area Hospice, Newry).

The Annual Hospice Sunday Appeal in the Church of Ireland Diocese of Armagh has been taking place since it began in 2014.

The initiative was the concept of the Rev. Matthew Hagan, Rector of Tynan, Aghavilly and Middletown Group of Parishes in Co. Armagh and to date the appeal has raised over £200,000 for Hospice care.

