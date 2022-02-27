Livingstone Christmas Tractor Run raises over £130,000 for charities

THE LIVINGSTONE  family  are pleased to announce that the Livingstone Christmas Tractor Run 2021 has raised the fantastic sum of £130,681. 

This is  despite the run itself having to be postponed due to the Covid situation in December.  As a result of the generosity of all those who contributed,  the Southern Area Hospice, NI Children’s Hospice and Air Ambulance NI will each receive £43,560.

