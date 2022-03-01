'Flipping' fun for Pancake Tuesday at Cookstown Primary

'Flipping' fun for Pancake Tuesday at Cookstown Primary
Having a "flipping" fun day to mark Pancake Tuesday today are first year pupils at Cookstown Primary School - Ollie, Sonny, Alfie, Mia, Alex and Ella.

