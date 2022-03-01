'Flipping' fun for Pancake Tuesday at Cookstown Primary

Reporter:
Courier reporter
Email:
editor@tyronecourier.uk.com
Tuesday 1 March 2022 14:38
Having a "flipping" fun day to mark Pancake Tuesday today are first year pupils at Cookstown Primary School - Ollie, Sonny, Alfie, Mia, Alex and Ella.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Shrove Tuesday (Pancake Day) at ICD!
Northern Ireland 'will not compete' against Russian teams
"Opportunity to finally progress" sub regional stadia funding
Defeat to Armagh will be remembered for the late drama
Possibility of new changing facilities at a Cookstown bowling pavilion?
Devine wins Sperrins Rally but Greer secures NI title!
Ryder Cup legend McDowell an asset to European team
Ulster to welcome 500 supporters to Kingspan Stadium for Scarlets clash
Cookstown MOT test centre.
Dungannon DUP Cllr Clement Cuthbertson
Callum Bowsie visits his great-great uncle’s mansion outside Ballygawley.
The Linen Green Designer Village in Moygashel.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Tyrone Courier
58 Scotch Street, Dungannon
BT70 1BD
Tel: 028 8772 2271