People of Tyrone and Mid-Ulster come to the aid of Ukrainian refugees

AS Russia's onslaught on Ukraine continues to intensify, the community of Tyrone and Mid-Ulster are stepping up its effort to ensure those in greatest need of essentials are being cared for.

With the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, Cookstown Furniture Centre (CFC) is supporting an emergency collection of the items needed for the war refugees and the public has been donating supplies at their stores in Cookstown, Londonderry and Newtownabbey.

Local schools, community groups and charities have also weighed in to help with collections in aid of the war-stricken refugees.

