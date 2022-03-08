Thieves make off with stock worth over £115,000 from Moneymore cycle shop

Thieves make off with stock worth over £115,000 from Moneymore cycle shop

One of the thieves carrying a bike out of the Moneymore shop.

POLICE are appealing for information following a burglary from a premises in the Market Street area of Moneymore.

It was reported 13 bikes and five bike frames, worth over £115,000, were stolen from Cicli Sport between 2am and 3.30am on Monday, 7th March.

Sergeant Nevin said: “The stolen bikes and frames are of high value and were a variety of different models.”

