Ukrainian man living in Dungannon 'petrified' for his family back home

Jason is pictured with his young daughter.

Courier reporter

Courier reporter

editor@tyronecourier.uk.com

A UKRAINIAN man who is working in Dungannon admits he is "petrified" about the safety of his family still living in his home country and fears he may never see them again as Russia steps up their invasion.

Sergiy Andriychuk, known as Jason locally, has been keeping in close contact with his parents who live and work as carers in the southern region of Odessa.

"There is bombardment today and it's the first bombardment since this whole thing started," explained Jason while speaking with the Courier.

Full story in this week's Courier or check out our e-paper.

