Local reaction as Integrated Education Bill passes final stage

THE CONTROVERSIAL Integrated Education Bill, brought forward by Alliance assembly member Kellie Armstrong, has passed its final stage.

The Bill was supported by 49 assembly members, with 38 voting against it and one abstaining.

A DUP move to block the legislation using a petition of concern failed as it did not gain enough support.

