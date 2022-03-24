Augher woman still in ICU after being struck down by rare disorder

Augher woman still in ICU after being struck down by rare disorder

Denise McCann is pictured with her husband Simon and their two young children.

THE husband of an Augher woman who remains in ICU weeks after she was diagnosed with Guillain Barre Syndrome is trying his best to "keep things normal" for their two young children.

Deirdre McCann, who is a science teacher at Integrated College Dungannon, has been on a ventilator since January when the rare neurological illness struck.

Currently in Craigavon Area Hospital, she is unable to speak to her family and has to use a letter-board to communicate.

