Royals enjoy visit to Cookstown!
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall meeting the public during their walk along Cookstown's main street.
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall arrived in Northern Ireland on Tuesday of last week for a surprise four-day visit to the Province and the Republic as part of the celebrations to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
And their first stop-off was in Cookstown.
Cookstown is no stranger to Royal visits - Her Majesty The Queen hosted a Golden Jubilee Garden Party at Loughry in 2002 and the late Duke of Edinburgh paid a visit to Cookstown in 1956 during a three-day solo visit to Northern Ireland. Princess Anne also visited the town in 1992.
