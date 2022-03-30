Royals enjoy visit to Cookstown!

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall arrived in Northern Ireland on Tuesday of last week for a surprise four-day visit to the Province and the Republic as part of the celebrations to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

And their first stop-off was in Cookstown.

Cookstown is no stranger to Royal visits - Her Majesty The Queen hosted a Golden Jubilee Garden Party at Loughry in 2002 and the late Duke of Edinburgh paid a visit to Cookstown in 1956 during a three-day solo visit to Northern Ireland. Princess Anne also visited the town in 1992.

Five pages of photos and full report in this week's Courier or check out our e-paper...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220330tyronecourier