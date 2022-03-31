Ulster In Bloom awards for Donaghmore and Caledon

DONAGHMORE has been awarded the 'Village' winner at the Ulster in Bloom awards while Caledon picked up a special award in the 'community' category.

Northern Ireland’s top gardening talent was celebrating at the annual Translink Ulster in Bloom awards presentation. Hosted at Cultra Manor, the awards event recognised the community-work carried out by gardening enthusiasts across Northern Ireland.

The popular environmental, community and horticultural awards saw local cities, towns and villages presented for their work creating the most beautiful plant and floral displays and for community-led projects which bring people together to clean up local beauty spots and build areas for people to enjoy nature.

