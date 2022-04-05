Angling season wiped out after major slurry spill at Cookstown river

The Department of Agriculture and the Environment Agency have begun investigations following a major slurry spill in a river between Cookstown and Stewartstown.

Thousands of fish are feared to have been wiped out in the River Claggan in the incident and according to local anglers the entire fishing season has been wiped out also.

