Major investment at Meadowlane Shopping Centre in Magherafelt!

MAGHERAFELT'S Meadowlane Shopping Centre has announced major investment into the well-known retail destination.

Anchor tenant Dunnes Stores has invested in a complete refit which includes new flooring, lighting, and improvements to the look and feel of its store.

The refit has enabled the store to increase its homeware ranges, with the introduction of Paul Costelloe Living, Carolyn Donnelly Eclectic, Considered by Helen James and Cook with Neven Maguire.

