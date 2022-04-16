New Royal Black HQ opened in Loughgall

Imperial Grand Registrar, Billy Scott and County Armagh Grand Master, Right Worshipful Sir Knight David Livingstone at the official opening of the new Royal Black Institution Headquarters in Loughgall

THE opening of new headquarters for the Royal Black Institution in Loughgall was celebrated on Saturday 2nd April with a colourful parade through the historic village.

Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson hailed the event - a milestone in the loyal order’s 225-year history - as one that would deliver an enduring legacy for future generations.

