Cookstown man sues Twitter over online allegations

A COOKSTOWN man whose father was seriously injured in a loyalist gun attack in Dungannon has launched legal action against Twitter after claiming false allegations were posted online.

Ruairí Cummings from Cookstown wants the social media giant to reveal the identity of a person behind an anonymous account.

Mr Cummings was 17 when LVF gunmen seriously injured his father Christy at the Glengannon Hotel, near Dungannon, in December 1997.

Full story in this week's Mid-Ulster Courier or see our e-paper...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220420tyronecourier