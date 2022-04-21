BBC documentary on Marian’s murder brought family ‘some comfort’

A BBC documentary that tells the story of the unsolved murder of Marian Beattie near Aughnacloy almost 50 years ago "was painful for the family but was worth doing".

That's according to criminologist Robert Giles who has been looking in-depth at the circumstance of Marian's death and featured in the documentary 'Murder in the Badlands'.

The body of Marian, 18, from Portadown, was found in March 1973. She had gone to a charity dance with her brother Isadore and a friend.

Full interview in this week's Courier or see our e-paper...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220420tyronecourier

xxxx