Two youths in court over Magherafelt chapel attack and attack on priest

The interior of the Church of the Assumption, Magherafelt.

Two youths have appeared in court arising out of an attack in a Magherafelt chapel at the weekend.

The duo charged with causing significant damage to the King Street church have been described by police as “out of control.”

The pair – aged 11 and 15 – who cannot be identified, appeared by video-link before Londonderry Magistrate's Court yesterday, Monday, accused of assaulting a priest, damaging candles, flowers and vases and attempting to destroy a defibrillator.

