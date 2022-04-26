Two youths in court over Magherafelt chapel attack and attack on priest

Two youths have appeared in court arising out of an attack in a Magherafelt chapel at the weekend.

The duo charged with causing significant damage to the King Street church have been described by police as “out of control.”

The pair – aged 11 and 15 – who cannot be identified, appeared by video-link before Londonderry Magistrate's Court yesterday, Monday, accused of assaulting a priest, damaging candles, flowers and vases and attempting to destroy a defibrillator.

