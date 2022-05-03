Dungannon mum's miracle babies

Hannah Bateson, with her twin baby girls Isabelle and Annabelle.

A former Dungannon lady who gave birth to conjoined twins has labelled their birth a 'miracle.'

Proud parents Hannah and Dan Bateson say the twins have defied the odds at every stage.

Hannah, originally from Dungannon but now living in Toomebridge, gave birth to the twins, Isabelle and Annabelle, in March. Now, grandmother Helen has told the Courier about their experience.

