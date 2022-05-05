The sky's the limit for Cookstown teenager who survived horrific accident

Cookstown girl Anna, 13, recently had her wish to ‘be an air traffic controller’ granted by Make-A-Wish UK, more than two years after surviving a horrific motocross accident which has caused long-term after-effects.

“She’s always been very curious,” said Andrew, Anna’s father. “We live underneath the flight path to America, so she would always watch the planes, wondering where they were going. She’d always wanted to be an air traffic controller – to get in the tower and see how it all worked.”

Anna’s wish came true on 19th March 2022 thanks to the charity Make-A-Wish UK.

