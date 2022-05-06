History in the making for Dr Moutray preceptory

A HISTORIC day in the Dr Moutray Memorial RBP 163 preceptory takes place this Saturday (May 7) when the hall will be re-opened after extensive refurbishment.

The Imperial Sovereign Grand Master Sir Knt the Rev William Anderson will officiate.

Read the full story in this week's Courier or check out our e-paper...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220504tyronecourier