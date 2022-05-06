LIVE updates - Mid-Ulster election results

Counting is underway in the Northern Ireland Assembly elections.

Polls closed last night at 10pm with a total of 239 candidates running in 18 constituencies across Northern Ireland.

Thirteen candidates will contest the election in Mid-Ulster after the late withdrawal of Green Party candidate Stefan Taylor.

The nominations are as follows:

Keith Buchanan - Democratic Unionist Party

Linda Dillon - Sinn Féin

Meta Graham - Ulster Unionist Party

Claire Hackett - Alliance Party

Alixandra Halliday - Aontú

Patrick Haughey - Independent

Sophia McFeely - People Before Profit

Patsy McGlone - Social Democratic and Labour Party

Glenn Moore - Traditional Unionist Voice

Michelle O'Neill - Sinn Féin

Conor Rafferty - Resume NI

Hugh Scullion - The Workers Party

Emma Sheerin - Sinn Féin

Five candidates will be elected, with voters using the single transferable vote (STV) form of proportional representation.

Candidates will then have to get over a quota of votes. If any candidate surpasses the quota they are deemed elected while the candidate with the fewest votes are then knocked out, with their votes transferred to other candidates based on the preferences given to them by candidates.

While the official final turnout figure will not be known until later today the Electoral Office said the indicative turnout at 9pm last night, an hour before the polls closed, was 54%. Turnout was 64% in the last Assembly election in 2017.

The verification of votes at Magherafelt began at 8am with the first results expected around lunchtime.

The final results could be known by the end of Friday but it is possible that counting could pause overnight and resume on Saturday morning.

Keep an eye on this website where you'll be able to get full coverage of the results on our live election blog.