Almost 40 years in the making Cookstown Hockey Club are Irish Junior Cup winners!

FOR the first in almost four decades, Cookstown Hockey Club can call themselves the Irish Junior Cup champions.

The seconds team recorded a comprehensive 3-0 win over Annadale on Saturday at Havelock Park - the home of Banbridge Hockey Club - to take the prestigious trophy back to the club for the first time since 1985.



