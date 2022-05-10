Michelle makes history in Mid-Ulster

Michelle makes history in Mid-Ulster

POLL TOPPERS: Michelle O'Neill, who topped the poll in Mid-Ulster, is congratulated by Conor Murphy, who topped the poll in Newry and Armagh.

Courier reporter

Reporter:

Courier reporter

Email:

editor@tyronecourier.uk.com

Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’ Neill led the party to victory in the Mid-Ulster Assembly Election at the weekend and is set to make history by becoming First Minister.

Ms O’Neill pulled off a hugely symbolic victory in a constituency with few surprises as the status quo was maintained.


Full Mid-Ulster election report and photos in this week's Mid-Ulster Courier or check out our e-paper...


https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220511tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271