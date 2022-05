The PSNI has made an undisclosed settlement to the family of a GAA official murdered by loyalists in 1997 and apologised over inadequacies in the original investigation.

Sean Brown, 61, was abducted and shot by loyalists in Bellaghy, County Londonderry.

Mr Brown was locking the gates at his club Bellaghy Wolfe Tones 25 years ago when he was abducted.