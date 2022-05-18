Tyrone U20s are All-Ireland Champions!

ON a glorious, triumphant evening in Carrick-on-Shannon, Tyrone were crowned All-Ireland U20 champions as they brought a memorable season to the most perfect of conclusions.

An inspired performance by the young Red Hands saw a well rehearsed plan carried out with precision, organisation and style as they saw off Kildare’s challenge at Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada.

Don't miss full reports and photos in this week's Courier or check out our e-paper....



https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220518tyronecourier