Outrage as GAA pitch vandalised in Clonoe

Corner flags and posts were burned at this goalmouth.dd222213

Josh Farrell

Josh Farrell

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

A GAA pitch was vandalised in the early hours of last Thursday morning, 26th May, in the latest incident of anti-social behaviour in the area.

Earlier that week a number of youths were reported to have caused damage at a business park in the Clonoe area.

Now goalposts have been damaged and flags burnt at the Coalisland Fianna pitch, with graffiti sprayed on the stand at the club.

