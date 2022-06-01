Outrage as GAA pitch vandalised in Clonoe

A GAA pitch was vandalised in the early hours of last Thursday morning, 26th May, in the latest incident of anti-social behaviour in the area.

Earlier that week a number of youths were reported to have caused damage at a business park in the Clonoe area.

Now goalposts have been damaged and flags burnt at the Coalisland Fianna pitch, with graffiti sprayed on the stand at the club.

